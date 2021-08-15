Terry M. Burkhalter, 35, of 197 E. Greene St., Apt. 3, Waynesburg, is being charged with simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct after allegedly throwing to the ground Daniel Pritchard, no age available, outside 291 E. High St., in Waynesburg, on July 7, police said.
Charges have been filed before Greene County District Judge David Balint.
