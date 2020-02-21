A Waynesburg man pleaded guilty to violating federal narcotics and firearms laws.
Julius M. Hurt, 34, entered pleas to possession with intent to distribute heroin and cocaine and possession of a firearm on Thursday.
On May 3, 2017, Waynesburg police were dispatched to the area of the Greene County Courthouse after receiving 911 calls that Hurt was seen carrying two guns.
Police said he had two pistols. The indictment in the case notes that he was prohibited from carrying firearms because of prior convictions.
Authorities also found him in possession of heroin and cocaine.
Paraphernalia used to package the drugs was found at a home he stayed at, federal prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer will sentence Hurt on July 29. The law provides for a sentence of not less than five years in prison, up to a life sentence. He could also face a fine of up to $1.25 million.
Federal authorities credited the ATF, state police and Waynesburg police for their respective roles in the investigation.
