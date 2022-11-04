Waynesburg man pledges $200,000 for scholarship at Penn State Fayette

Courtesy of Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus

Charles E. Hunnell of Waynesburg has pledged $200,000 to establish a scholarship in his late mother’s name at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus. Preference will be given to Greene County students.

Charles E. Hunnell of Waynesburg has pledged $200,000 to establish the Florence Vernon Hunnell Scholarship at Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus.

