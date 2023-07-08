A Waynesburg man was shot in the leg after he allegedly broke into a Franklin Township home Thursday morning.
Saturday, July 8, 2023 2:19 PM
State police said Kevin M. Christopher, 43, broke a door to get into the Dulaney Lane home of Dale Robert Watson about 8 a.m.
According to the complaint filed against Christopher, Watson grabbed a gun, and the men struggled over the weapon throughout the house. The struggle over the weapon eventually moved outside, and Watson fired two or three rounds from the .22-caliber pistol, hitting Christopher in the right leg, police said.
Watson went back inside his home and called 911, according to the complaint. When police arrived, Watson reportedly told them Christopher was talking “nonsensically,” and said he was part of a church cult.
Christopher was transported to WVU Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va., for treatment of the gunshot wounds. His condition was not immediately available.
He faces charges of burglary, criminal trespass, criminal mischief, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct, as well as a citation for harassment. A warrant was issued for his arrest by Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates.
Watson was not charged.
