Waynesburg man to stand trial on burglary, fleeing charges

A Waynesburg man was ordered Tuesday to stand trial on multiple charges stemming from an incident where he allegedly burglarized a residence and then fled from police.
Police charged Maximilian W. McCurdy, 44, with one felony count each of burglary, criminal trespass and flight to avoid apprehension; a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest and a summary count of disorderly conduct, following the June 11 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, Waynesburg Borough Police responded to a residence on Church Street and officers were informed McCurdy, who had previously been evicted from the residence, was previously inside.
A witness said McCurdy left the scene in a vehicle, at which point officers requested assistance from the county sheriff’s office. Officers were then told McCurdy could possibly be found at a location in Center Township, near Rogersville, the complaint states.
When police arrived, they found McCurdy’s vehicle at the location, and when he saw officers he allegedly fled on foot toward a wooded area, the complaint states.
McCurdy was found hiding along the creek bed under a tarp about an hour later, the complaint states.
McCurdy allegedly refused to come out from under the tarp, the complaint states.
“McCurdy refused to follow commands, and due to the location, most use of force options were unable to be utilized,” the sheriff’s office stated in a Facebook post. “K-9 Maugli was utilized to apprehend McCurdy.”
“K-9 Maugli was given his command to apprehend, and McCurdy was bit on the right shoulder,” patrolman Melissa Adamson wrote in the complaint. “Once McCurdy complied, K-9 Maugli was given his command to release.”
McCurdy was medically cleared and transported to Greene County Prison. Police said officers who were involved sustained minor injuries.
McCurdy was arraigned on the charges before Magisterial District Judge Glenn Bates. Following an arraignment, he was placed in jail in lieu of $20,000 straight bail.
During his preliminary hearing before Bates on June 22, the charges were ordered held for court. He was released from prison after posting bail.
