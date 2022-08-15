Waynesburg University is offering new programs in the Department of Business Administration and Graduate and Professional Studies this fall, including a new Bachelor of Science in Business Administration concentration and an associate’s degree in Professional Studies.
The Department of Business Administration has added a Hospitality Management Program to its curriculu, which will focus on various aspects of hospitality operations.
Students who major in hospitality management will have the chance to grow their skills in customer service and become familiar with everything from payment processing systems to contingency planning for natural disasters and event security.
The Hospitality Management Program will prepare students for{/span} managerial positions in a diverse range of establishments, including amusement parks, airlines, convention centers, country clubs, cruise ships, hotels and restaurants.
An associate’s degree in Professional Studies will now be offered within Waynesburg’s Graduate and Professional Studies. In alignment with the university’s existing Online Bachelor’s Degree Completion Program, the Professional Studies Program will provide another pathway to students for degree completion.
Students can complete their degree with an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science in Professional Studies based on courses taken within or transferred into the program. Coursework will be offered every five weeks and can be completed fully online.
“Waynesburg University is committed to creating pathways for our students to accomplish their education and career goals,” said Dr. David Mariner, dean of Graduate and Professional Studies. “We have developed 100% online bachelor’s degree completion pathways as well as an associate’s degree pathway to better meet the needs of our students.”
The Graduate and Professional Studies Counseling Programs also recently announced the addition of a new Certificate in Clinical Supervision Program, which will launch in January. This 12-credit, non-degree certificate will be available 100% asynchronous online and can be completed in two semesters.
