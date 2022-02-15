A Waynesburg landlord discovered the bodies of two tenants Monday afternoon, and borough police are investigating the case as a double homicide.
According to Greene County Coroner Gene Rush, the victims – a 48-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man – died from gunshot wounds to the head. Their bodies were found at the duplex at 133 S. Morris St.
Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Police Chief Tom Ankrom said the man was from out of state while the woman was from Greene County.
According to Ankrom, the landlord found the bodies in the upstairs apartment about 1:30 p.m. Monday and called 911.
Ankrom said the landlord had been under the impression that they had moved out because he had not heard from them in several days. The two lived there for about three months.
Neighbors in the downstairs apartment told police they had not heard from the victims in 10 days.
Ankrom declined to comment on whether any persons of interest have been identified. He said state police are assisting in the investigation.
He also declined to comment on whether security cameras might have captured any suspicious activity. The South Morris Street home is directly across from a post office.
"There are definitely some buildings we're going to be looking into. We're still in the early stages of the investigation," Ankrom said.
According to Ankrom, the crime is highly unusual for the area.
"I can tell you I've been here for approximately 18 years, and I have not had one homicide, let alone two at the same time," Ankrom said. "I don't recall in my lifetime of living here 44 years of there being a double homicide in the borough of Waynesburg."
Ankrom said officers in his department have stepped up their patrols.
"We're doing everything we can to locate those who are responsible and bring them to justice as fast as we can. I will make sure that my men and women are patrolling heavily, as they usually do," Ankrom said. "I'm hoping to come up with an answer for this relatively quickly."
