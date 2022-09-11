Waynesburg University’s Healthcare Workforce Resiliency Training (HWRT) program will hold its first Community Day event from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept 14 at the Stover Campus Center.
The event is open to the public and offered at no cost to health-care workers, first responders and law enforcement professionals. The event will include resiliency topics shared by speakers with experience in drug and alcohol recovery, criminal justice and family resilience, as well as wellness activities focus on improving resilience for working professionals in the field.
The HWRT program hopes through the community days to have Waynesburg University serve as a resource hub to not only build a sense of community for health-care and law enforcement professionals but also offer practical and valuable strategies to manage the challenges of the field and promote resiliency.
