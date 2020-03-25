A Waynesburg man allegedly fired a shot at another man Monday at a home in Franklin Township.
Frank Leon Cordero, 19, of Jefferson Road is charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
Police said Thad T. McGilton, was dropping his father off at 310 Valley Farm Drive, where he lives, when he saw his sister’s vehicle and thought the dashboard lights were on. He shined a flashlight in the car, and his sister, Paige L. McGilton, got out of the car.
Police said they started arguing, and Cordero climbed out of the passenger side and began fighting with Thad McGilton. Paige McGilton reportedly jumped on her brother’s back, pushing his cap and hood down over his eyes, and Cordero allegedly punched him in the face.
Thad McGilton then left, thinking Cordero fled, police said. He called his father as he was driving, and was told Cordero was back inside the house. He turned back, and when he was getting out of his truck, Cordero allegedly fired a shot from a 9-mm gun. McGilton reportedly told police he saw Cordero walking around the house toward him with a gun in his hand and said, “Yeah now what, (expletive).” Cordero then fled the scene, according to court documents.
State police found Cordero a short distance away, and found a 9-mm Ruger handgun near the place he was apprehended. Gunshot evidence was found on the scene, court documents indicated.
He was arraigned Wednesday and lodged in Greene County Prison in lieu of $250,000 bail.
