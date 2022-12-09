The Waynesburg University American Chemical Society (ACS) Student Chapter received an “outstanding chapter” award for activities conducted throughout the 2021-2022 academic year.
Recent Headlines
- Washington Civil War veteran to receive state historical marker
- Waynesburg U. student club receives national award
- Holiday feast returns to Greene career and technology center
- Coker Council for Arts and Activities plans theater, event center
- Pharmacy shelves empty when it comes to over-the-counter fever, pain medicine for kids
Business Card Directory
A Division of Davis Monuments
+1(724)564-2110
Uniontown Carmichaels Connellsville
+1(724)439-4380
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.