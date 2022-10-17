Waynesburg University has embarked on a new initiative geared toward helping veteran and military member students.
Dr. Michelle Steimer, assistant professor for the Graduate and Professional Studies Counseling Program, will serve as director of Veteran and Military Student Services and Initiatives, and Charles Stoddard, grant program manager and training coordinator, will serve as assistant director.
Steimer said it’s been a dream of hers to bring such an initiative to the place she’s worked since 2018 and attended as a student as well.
“As a veteran, I had a positive experience as a student at Waynesburg University,” Steimer said. “I found my home, my future path, and a place where my personal values and passion aligned with the university. Our team wants to help military members do the same.”
Steimer has an extensive military background, having served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for more than 22 years. She currently serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve in Pittsburgh.
Among Steimer’s and Stoddard’s goals for the program include working collaboratively with existing campus services and programs to further develop, streamline and grow the university’s veteran and military services.
They also will help to provide resources for the veteran and military population with information related to financial, health and wellness, and community benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, and other organizations.
“We’ve done a good job, but I think we can do better,” Steimer said. “This is an amazing opportunity to streamline our veterans’ services and also be able to give more community service to impact veterans in the area and current military members as well.”
The program kicked off this semester, and those involved have been working to secure space for a veterans center. A strategic plan has been put in place to increase support for the students and the community, and work is being done to create a student veterans group on campus.
“Currently, we have veteran and military students and families across both our undergraduate and graduate programs,” Steimer said. “We currently have a small veteran community. We want to grow this community through this initiative.”
Stoddard will assist Steimer in the review and development of policy and programming. He also will serve as a primary point of contact for Waynesburg military and veteran students.
“I am intent to establish strong relationships with veteran and military students serving as a student organization adviser, mentor and role model as they enroll, progress, succeed and graduate,” Stoddard said. “I want to help our veteran and military students feel a deep sense of belonging to Waynesburg University.”
Between active duty and being in the Army Reserve, Stoddard has served in the Army for 18 years and worked as a combat medic for 16 years, which included serving as an infantry platoon medic during deployment in Iraq. He has served as a personnel officer for the last two years.
A graduate student at Waynesburg, he’s also served as an Army Division Suicide Prevention Program manager for six years, during which he was responsible for providing mental health and crisis resources for 7,000 soldiers.
“We’re trying to give back to those who give so much,” he said. “I have an understanding of the sacrifice our servicemen and women are providing and committing themselves to on a daily basis. I have a deep passion for that community.”
