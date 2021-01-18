Waynesburg University will host its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 11 a.m. in a virtual format. The convocation will be live streamed on the University’s website at waynesburg.edu/live.
Rev. Paul Abernathy, an Orthodox Christian priest, currently serving the community of St. Moses the Black Orthodox Church (Pittsburgh), and CEO of the Neighborhood Resilience Project, will serve as the guest speaker.
As a former non-commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, he is a combat veteran of the Iraq War. From his military experience, Abernathy has become a leading voice in the greater Pittsburgh region for a three-pillar healing strategy called Trauma Informed Community Development (TICD).
According to the Neighborhood Resilience Project’s website, TICD is a framework that establishes and promotes healthy resilience communities so that people can be healthy enough to sustain opportunities and realize their potential.
Abernathy has been a member of various community organization boards and committees throughout the Pittsburgh region, including the Pennsylvania State Parole Citizens Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Allies Grassroots Grant Making Committee, Allegheny County Health Department’s Violence Prevention Community Advisory Board and the Foundation of HOPE’s board of directors.
Additionally, he serves as adjunct faculty at Duquesne University, instructing courses for the Center for Catholic Faith and Culture’s graduate program.
The program will also feature performances by members of the Waynesburg University Chapel Worship Team.
For more information, contact Joshua Sumpter, University chaplain, at jdsumpte@waynesburg.edu or 724-852-7717.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.