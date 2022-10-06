Waynesburg University will hold its homecoming festivities Thursday through Saturday with both virtual and in-person offerings.
The alumni office, President Douglas G. Lee and staff from the Department of Athletics will host a virtual welcoming ceremony at 6:30 p.m., which will be followed by a virtual trivia night.
The classes of 1977, 1982, 1987, 1992, 1997, 2002, 2007, 2012 and 2017 will be honored at a celebration Friday night in the Denny House. Additionally, the class of 1972 will be honored with a 50th reunion brunch at 11 a.m. Saturday.
There also will be hold special reunions Saturday morning for graduates of the Department of Biology, Environmental Science and Health Science, Bonner Scholars, Stover Scholars, and the track and field and cross country teams.
The 26th annual 5K Run/Walk is set for Saturday morning. Afterward, alumni will check in at an open house at the Nest between 10 a.m. and noon.
Waynesburg will play Carnegie Mellon University in the homecoming football game at 1 p.m. The homecoming king and queen will be crowned at halftime.
Immediately following the game, the alumni office will hold the Fifth Quarter Steak Cookout outside the back gate of John F. Wiley Stadium. Complimentary refreshments and games will be provided.
