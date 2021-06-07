A Waynesburg woman allegedly set off homemade explosive devices in her yard and was found with methamphetamine on Saturday.
Michelle Lynn Morris, 42, allegedly set off what court paperwork referred to as a pipe bomb at 605 5th Ave. in Waynesburg at around 6:45 a.m.
Heather St. Clair, a neighbor, told Waynesburg police she saw and heard three explosions with bright flashes and smoke similar to large fireworks coming from the property, according to court paperwork.
Police allegedly found fragments of the exploded devices in a neighboring yard and discovered three small craters in the yard between the two houses.
Morris told police she and her friends, who were not named in the complaint, lit M-80 firecrackers, but police determined the devices were homemade, court paperwork said.
When police returned to the home with a search warrant, they discovered meth and a large amount of cash in Morris’ purse, as well as five smoking bowls, two scales with white powder residue on them, a jar with meth inside, a small bag of meth and a jewel box with marijuana in it within the home, police said.
In a subsequent search, police found a black and green pipe, used for smoking meth, a clear bag containing multiple packing bags, a marijuana grinder, a notebook with names and dollar amounts and more drug paraphernalia, according to court paperwork.
Police said a minor child was present in the home that the items were in and could access them.
Morris is charged with three counts of unlawfully possessing or manufacturing weapons of mass destruction, disorderly conduct, prohibited offensive weapons, two counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, possession of controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Morris is in Greene County Prison with bail set at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 16.
