A Waynesburg woman is facing nearly 600 criminal charges for allegedly having sexual contact with a 15-year-old boy on a near-daily basis over several months, and sending the teen explicit photos of herself.
Lindsay Rae Bird, 28, of 121 Wayne Village, allegedly started talking to the boy in June, meeting with him every day except for Sundays from June 23 through the end of October. State police alleged each those meetings involved some sort of sexual contact. When the alleged victim stopped meeting with Bird, police contended she threatened him.
Police said Bird also sent the teen photos of herself that included nudity.
In total, Bird face 596 charges including 124 counts of corruption of a minor; 112 counts each of indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, statutory sexual assault and sexual assault; and 12 counts each of unlawful contact with a minor and dissemination of explicit sexual material to a minor.
Bird was arraigned Friday by Greene County Magisterial District Judge D. Glenn Bates. A bondsman posted her $50,000 percentage bond that day. Her preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 23.
