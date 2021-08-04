A Waynesburg woman allegedly stole a flat screen TV from a motel and threatened the manager with a handgun on Tuesday.
State police said Ashley Dawn Smith, 37, rented a room at Holiday Motel, 1135 E. High St., Franklin Township and then asked for a refund, claiming there was blood in her room. The motel manager Vincent James told her she needed to present photo identification, and they argued, according to police.
Smith allegedly went into the room and removed a $400 flat screen TV, and took it to her car in the parking lot.
When James tried to stop her, Smith allegedly pulled a handgun from her purse and told him, "I'll kill you." Police said James ran behind another vehicle and Smith loaded the TV into her vehicle and drove away.
Police reported James took photos of Smith, which were later matched with photos from the state Department of Transportation. Smith was found and arrested Wednesday morning.
She is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and harassment. She is in Greene County Prison with bail set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 13.
