A Greene County woman was arrested for firing a weapon in her apartment.
Friday, April 28, 2023 4:57 AM
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 4:41 am
A Greene County woman was arrested for firing a weapon in her apartment.
Michelle Lynn Morris, 44, of Waynesburg, is charged by borough police with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, terroristic threats and reckless endangerment.
According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Morris’ apartment in the 100 block of West High Street at about 4:40 a.m. Monday. Police said Morris fired a .22-caliber rifle in her bedroom during an argument with her roommate. District Judge Lee Watson sent Morris to the Greene County jail on $25,000 bond.
