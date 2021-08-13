Shannon M. Eperjesi, 44, of 195 School Rd., Waynesburg, is charged with drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence after a motor vehicle accident on North Porter Street on Sunday.
According to police, Eperjesi had a small baggie with suspected methamphetamine. She also had three syringes, two pills, a clear container that contained suspected methamphetamine, a clear pipe with a white substance, and a large clear smoking bowl.
Charges have been filed through the office of Greene County District Judge David Balint.
