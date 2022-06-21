A Waynesburg woman was indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of mail.
The one-count indictment, announced Tuesday, alleged Teresa Drummond, age 47, of 580 Turkey Hollow Road stole a letter addressed to someone in Elwood City on June 2, 2021.
The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not more than 5 years in prison, a fine of not more than $250,000, a term of supervised release of not more than three years, or a combination thereof.
The United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation leading to the indictment in this case.
