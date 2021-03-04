Black community leaders from across the state converged on Uniontown Thursday afternoon to support Uniontown City Treasurer Antoinette Hodge, who contends she has faced racial discrimination since the day she took office.
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” said Joar Dahn, candidate for mayor of Darby Borough, Delaware County from the steps of Uniontown City Hall, quoting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “I live five, six hours away, but I will come every time she calls us.”
Hodge connected with other Black community leaders in February through the “We Can’t Wait” statewide coalition, which has a mission to support Black and Brown community leaders across the state, especially in rural communities. The organization’s founder, Carmina Taylor of Philadelphia, said others in the organization were “mortified” to hear what happened to her.
Hodge, the first black woman elected to the treasurer’s office, was sworn in one week later than the city’s other elected officials last year after a company revoked the bond necessary for her to hold the post days before she was supposed to be sworn in.
She received the necessary bond, but sued in federal court, alleging a councilman interfered in the bond issue. She also contended the councilman and the city’s clerk conspired to stop her from taking office because of her race.
The federal suit was resolved in August, but Taylor said Hodge continues to be “handicapped” in her abilities to perform her duties.
The rally Thursday was the first of its kind, and intended to be the first of many across the state.
Taylor decided to hold the organization’s first rally in Uniontown after her discussion with Hodge. The coalition has a goal of increasing representation of minorities across the state, especially in rural communities with minority residents who hold few in positions of power, like Uniontown.
Arielle Winfrey of Uniontown was one of about 30 people to attend.
Winfrey said she came to support Hodge and “stand up for what’s right.”
“We elected her and she has a right to be there. She should be able to do her job,” Winfrey said.
Some attended the rally from eastern Pennsylvania, and others joined the meeting on Zoom.
The Rev. Vincent Winfrey is planning to run for city council, and said he wants to increase the representation of Black people in the city.
“If not now, when?” he said.
Several people held signs supporting Hodge, carrying messages including “We want an ethical government,” “Your job is to serve, not control” and “Hodge is elected, not selected.” “Hate has no home here,” was projected on the city hall building.
Dahn called on Uniontown to come together as a community, and said the city should live up to its name.
“This town is called Uniontown,” he told the crowd to applause. “Where is the union?”
