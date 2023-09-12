The Carmichaels Town Square was solemn Monday morning as residents, first responders and veterans gathered to observe the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

(1) comment

zubar

With student's like Miss Emma Bates, there is hope for the future of our country!

Thomas F. Kravets, Capt. USN/Ret

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.