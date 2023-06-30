If Mother Nature is uncooperative, those anticipating Fireworks Over Fayette on Sunday may have to wait a bit longer.
With thunderstorms in the forecast, Fayette Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Muriel Nuttall said the show, slated to start at dusk in the area of the Uniontown Mall, might not happen.
“There’s a lot of things we can control,” Nuttall said, noting high humidity could also affect the quality of show. “What we can’t control is the weather.”
As of Thursday afternoon, the show, which caps off the weekend’s Founding Day Festival, was still scheduled. Nuttall said a final decision about whether to cancel the display will be made by noon on Sunday. The Herald-Standard will let readers know on its website, heraldstandard.com, and the Fireworks Over Fayette Facebook page will also notify followers.
The potential for bad weather has dampened plans for the Love Fayette family fun zone that was to be set up in the mall parking lot on Sunday before the fireworks. Faith Assembly of God had organized an evening of games and fun, which also included food trucks and a concert by the VFW Post 8543 Band, as a family-friendly precursor to the display.
The Love Fayette Celebrating Freedom service, slated for 10 a.m. at the mall, has been moved to Faith Assembly, 690 Morgantown Road, Uniontown. The time will remain the same.
“We are expecting a full house as we celebrate freedom and consider our responsibility for holding on to it. Faith Worship will be leading the music and the message title will be ‘House Keeping: taking care of what we have’,” said Jason Lamer, lead pastor.
Saturday’s portion of the Founding Day Festival, which celebrates the birthday of the city of Uniontown, will move ahead rain or shine, said Herald-Standard Publisher Michael Scott. The paper has organized a number of fun events, including art and car displays, musicians, a children’s area and a food court of food trucks in downtown Uniontown from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
