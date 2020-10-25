The JARI Procurement Technical Assistance Center’s Southwestern Pennsylvania subcenter is holding a free webinar for businesses in Fayette and surrounding counties.
The program targets businesses pursuing opportunities in the federal, state and local government marketplaces.
Advance registration is required for the Nov. 13 presentation, which runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. To register, visit https://jari.ecenterdirect.com/events/1997.
For more information, contact Lenora Leasure at 814-254-4022 or via email at lleasure@jari.com, or Faith Collins at 412-391-5590 x 308 or via email at fcollins@spcregion.org.
