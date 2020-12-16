Winter snowfall is expected to bring up to 12 inches of heavy snow to parts of Fayette County throughout today.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for portions of southwest, western and northeast parts of Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday.
“It’s going to be a 24-hour period of snowfall,” said Myranda Fullerton, a meteorologist with the NWS in Pittsburgh.
Fullerton said the area will begin to see snow beginning this morning and continuing throughout the day and into the evening.
She said the heaviest snowfall is expected to come late in the afternoon.
She added that the western portion of the county could see 6 to 8 inches of accumulation and the higher terrains could see between 8 to 12 inches of snow.
“Right now, they’re anticipating 6 to 12 inches in the area, and we’re planning for that,” said Jay Ofsanik, acting press officer for PennDOT District 12.
Ofsanik said the trucks are in working shape and equipped with plows and anti-skid materials and will be running two, 12-hour shifts.
Because they’re not anticipating any rain prior to tomorrow’s snowfall, Ofsanik said crews started pre treating the roads with anti-icing material on Tuesday.
“We’re in position to handle whatever it may bring,” Ofsanik said.
He said motorists should expect the roads to look way different — and be potentially more treacherous — for the commute home.
Ofsanik said the ride home from work may take longer as motorists will need to go slower and keep additional space between vehicles.
He added that motorists seeing the PennDOT plow trucks should also keep a safe distance away and allow the drivers to do their jobs.
He said Thursday’s morning commute will have better road conditions as the crews will be out as long as necessary to keep the roads passable, but to still drive with caution.
