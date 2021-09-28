State police have determined a house fire on Sunday in Connellsville was intentionally set.
The structure fire at a house located at 222 East Fairview Ave. was ruled as arson by the state police fire marshal. Police did not specify how the fire was set, but said New Haven Hose Company requested the investigation. Emergency responders were called to the blaze around 2 a.m. Officials said the fire caused heavy damage to the vacant two-story home.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 724-439-7111 or Crime Stoppers of Fayette County at www.crimestoppersfayettecopa.org or by calling their tip line at 724-320-2042, where all calls remain anonymous.
