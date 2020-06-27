Four days after her mother’s death, Pat Duke was remembering her in the way she found most apt – baking one of her mom’s favorite recipes for friends and family.
“It’s amazing how much the memories keep flooding back. It’s my first time in the kitchen since my mother’s passing. It is kind of what we learned to do,” Duke said.
Her mother, Josephine Franks, was a lifelong Uniontown resident known for her baking. She died June 20 at age 91. Franks volunteered with St. Mary’s (Nativity) Roman Catholic Church in Uniontown and the former St. Anthony Friary, sharing her talents with the community. Franks often baked for friends and family, whether they were celebrating the birth of a child, a marriage or mourning the loss of a loved one.
Franks’ kitchen was always open, and she loved to teach others how to bake in impromptu cooking classes, where friends and family learned her recipes over coffee. When their own recipes didn’t turn out right, they would bring the finished product back for a lesson.
“It was like a question and answer session, to see what you did wrong and help you improve,” Duke said.
Franks was one of 13 children, and learned baking from her own mother. She was always ready for company with coffee and baked goods, and friends would often come for brunch and stay through the evening. In more recent years, the children of Franks’ friends would ask for her baked goods and recipes, and she was always ready to provide them. In times of mourning, her baking carried on traditions of baked-from-scratch recipes, reminiscent of earlier generations.
“She would just feel so good about that, something to remind them of bygone days,” Duke said.
Franks also catered weddings and showers, and baked for holidays. She even opened a second kitchen in her home to accommodate her extensive baking.
“She was so well known in Uniontown. She graced the tables of so many people’s holidays,” Duke said.
Times weren’t always easy in the Franks’ household. Franks’ husband, Andrew R. Franks, died suddenly when she was 48 after 28 years of marriage. Five of their six children were still living at home, so she took a job at the Uniontown Area High School as cafeteria manager to support the family.
“She was up and out of the house at 4 a.m. every day,” Duke said.
Franks took special care with the school lunches, showing her flair in the kitchen and making fresh rolls and other baked goods.
“If one word summed her up, she was so resilient, and I see that in all of us – a resiliency,” Duke said. “There’s an independent streak there, too, which you can imagine. She just kept the family together. She never remarried. She had no interest in remarrying. I think that was just how she was raised – marrying the love of her life, and that was it.”
Franks left a legacy in her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and in the recipes and baking skills she passed onto the future generations and friends.
“All of us are successful in our own ways, in different industries,” Duke said. “When she saw the family she was responsible for, she just took such delight in that.”
As Franks aged, she still found ways to bake. Although she used a walker, she often brought it up to the kitchen counter and spent hours making her favorite recipes: traditional Czechoslovakian and Slovakian pastries, challah bread, nut, apricot and poppyseed rolls, coconut macaroons, chocolate chip cookies and a cottage cheese and pineapple roll. She even baked wedding cakes and other tiered cakes, paying special attention to detail in her decorations with a finesse for roses. Her favorite recipe was a coffee cake with cinnamon streusel, which Duke made for her mother’s memorial luncheon Wednesday.
“I’m actually in the kitchen today, baking, and it’s been cathartic,” Duke said.
Although many of the children relocated to northern Virginia, Franks still found ways to grace them with packaged treats. Cinnamon rolls were a delicacy that often showed up at family members’ homes.
“You never knew when that was going to show up at your door,” Duke said.
Franks gave many of her baking pans and cookbooks to her friends and family as she aged, but never stopped giving cooking classes. She visited her family in Virginia last Christmas, and took a seat at the counter to give her relatives pointers on baking her cinnamon rolls.
“I’m so glad we have that memory. She got to see all of us in the kitchen and weigh in with her pointers, so we had a really good time,” Duke said. “Memories galore.”
