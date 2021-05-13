A Fayette County community was among several across the state to receive state funding to update existing water or sewer systems.
An $860,000 grant will be used to install a new sewer line to serve the residents of West Leisenring, and connect to an existing public sanitary sewer system owned and operated by the North Union Township Municipal Services Authority.
That project will involve the installation of approximately 3,398 linear feet of low-pressure sanitary line, cleanouts, valves and grinder pumps.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development indicated once the system is in place, the streets in the village will be reconstructed, benefiting nearly 50 households.
The township will also provide financial assistance to low-income and moderate-income households to install lateral connections from the public curb on private property to the residents for connection to the system, according to a release from the DCED.
The community was one of five in Pennsylvania to receive a total of $5.4 million in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money made available through the DCED. None of the other projects are in the area.
“The projects approved today will provide a significant benefit to residents across the commonwealth, helping them keep their waterways clean, receive access to drinkable water and protect public health and safety,” said Gov. Tom Wolf. “Water and sewer systems are often things that we overlook and take for granted but are a necessity for a good quality of life, and these improvements will preserve the well being of our communities and environment.”
CDBG funds enable communities to effectively address local community development needs by providing federal funds to develop viable communities through the provision of modest housing and a suitable living environment.
The funds are also used to expand economic opportunities geared to low-and moderate-income individuals and to improve infrastructure critical to community health and welfare.
