A West Newton man was charged after he allegedly threatened to shoot his wife.
Robert L. Sutton, 73, was charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.
Rostraver Township Police were called to Sutton's home on Twilight Drive at Voyager Estates at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, according to court documents.
Sutton's wife met police outside, and told them she and Sutton had been arguing when he brandished a .357 magnum revolver, placing it to his head and pulling the trigger.
Sutton allegedly said, “Maybe the second shot will kill me.”
When Sutton's wife told him she was going to leave, he allegedly told her she could not, and put the gun to her head.
Sutton’s wife told police she ran from him and called for help.
Sutton is free on an unsecured bond of $100,000 with a preliminary hearing scheduled April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.