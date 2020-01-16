A West Newton man pleaded guilty to federal drug and firearm violations.
William Kalna, 51, entered pleas Wednesday to one count each of conspiracy to distribute heroin and possession of firearms and ammunition by a person addicted to a controlled substance before U. S. District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.
Kalna's charges originated from a long-term investigation conducted by the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force in and around Braddock. The investigation involved wiretapping from January 2019 to May, and intercepted communications that indicated Kalna was obtaining large amounts of heroin to use and distribute in Westmoreland County to support his own addiction. The guilty plea was directly related to Kalna conspiring to possess 254 grams of heroin, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
In a search warrant conducted at Kalna's residence June 12, officials seized 28 firearms, a large amount of ammunition, $2,669 cash and four digital scales. Kalna was prohibited from possessing the guns and ammunition, according to U.S. Attorney Scott Brady's office.
Kalna's sentencing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 12. Sentencing guidelines range from 5 to 40 years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both. The sentence will depend on the seriousness of the crime and any prior criminal history. Kalna is on bond pending sentencing.
Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski is prosecuting the case.
The FBI led the multi-agency investigation, which also included the DEA, ATF, U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, and Pittsburgh Police. They were also assisted by Monroeville, Penn Hills, and Wilkinsburg police and Allegheny County Adult Probation. The investigation was funded by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which supplies federal funding for federal and state agencies to coordinate investigative efforts.
