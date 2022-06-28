A West Virginia man wanted on first-degree murder charges was picked up at the South Union Township Walmart after he allegedly tried to steal items from the store on Monday.
Arlo W. Romano, 42, of Morgantown is charged with murder and conspiracy in the the death of Matthew Moore, 46, of Morgantown in Monongalia County, West Virginia on May 7.
On Monday at 7:35 p.m., state police Uniontown were called to Walmart for a retail theft in progress. Police said when they arrived, Romano and a woman who was not identified had been detained. Troopers said Romano lied about who he was, but using a mobile identification scanner, they were able to determine his name and found he was wanted for the West Virginia killing.
According to the Monongalia County sheriff's office, on June 22, an arrest warrant was issued for Romano and Cleotis "Ghost" Cortez-Paul Epps Jr., 42, of Harper Woods, Michigan, in connection with Moore's death. Epps was picked up on charges of first-degree murder, conspiracy and conspiracy to sell or distribute a controlled substance the day the warrant was issued.
Romano, however, fled from police and was last spotted on Friday near Chestnut Ridge Park in Morgantown.
West Virginia authorities alleged the men shot Moore over missing drugs. His body was found on Round Bottom Road in Morgantown the morning of May 7.
Locally, Romano faces a single count of receiving stolen property after state police alleged he was using a motorcycle that was stolen in Preston County, West Virigina.
Romano is lodged in the Fayette County Prison in lieu of $20,000 on that charge, and it is currently unknown when he will be extradited to West Virginia in the murder case.
