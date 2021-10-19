A West Virginia woman is behind bars after she allegedly kicked a police officer in the face while in custody.
Ariel Lynn Carey, 27, of Wheeling was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Mike Defino Jr. on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and DUI.
Redstone Township Police said that at 1:50 a.m. Sunday, Carey was driving her SUV and crossing over the double lines and into oncoming traffic along National Pike.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Carey was stopped and was observed to have bloodshot and glossy eyes, her movements were slow and she smelled of alcohol.
Police placed her under arrest for driving under the influence.
While handcuffed in the back of a patrol car, Carey allegedly slammed her head against the side window and center divider and slammed her knee into the door.
Police opened the door and tried to calm her down, and Carey allegedly kicked the door to prevent police from shutting it and then kicked an officer in the face.
Carey was transported to Redstone Township Police Department where she requested an ambulance because she said she has asthma and could not breathe. When medical responders arrived, she refused treatment, police said.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 2:40 p.m. Nov. 8 before Defino.
Carey is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $20,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.