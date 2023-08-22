A Wharton Township man was arrested Friday on more than 20 felony charges related to the alleged possession of child pornography.
- By Jon Andreassi newsroom@heraldstandard.com
A Wharton Township man was arrested Friday on more than 20 felony charges related to the alleged possession of child pornography.
State police received tips of Facebook and Google in May that a user was in possession of more than 64 files that depict the sexual abuse of children. Police said the activity was traced back to the home of Clinton Thomas, 37, in the 300 block of Elliotsville Road.
According to the criminal complaint, police served a search warrant at Thomas’ home Friday morning, and found two phones belonging Thomas that contained more than 20 images of child pornography.
Thomas was arraigned Friday before District Judge Daniel Shimshock, who sent him to the Fayette County jail without bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30.
