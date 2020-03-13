State and federal lawmakers are responding to the spread of the coronavirus by either canceling or adjusting their office hours or making changes whenever necessary.
On the federal level:
n U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and Pat Toomey are both following the decision of the Senate Sergeant at Arms to close Senate offices to the public.
However, the Washington, D.C. offices in the Senate have transitioned to a period of extended and enhanced telework, conducting business remotely.
Also, the senators' state offices will not be accepting walk-in visitors as they'll conduct business through phone, videoconferencing and e-mail.
n U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler said his district offices will continue to provide services to those in need, but walk-ins will be restricted. His Washington, D.C. office is following guidelines set forth by the House Sergeant at Arms, including the cancellation of all public tours and requiring appointments for in-office meetings.
On the state level:
n Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Carroll Township, has no plans to change office hours as of Friday. They will remain open and available to the public. For any updates, she asks that the public visit her website at www.senatorbartolotta.com as well as social media
n Rep. Bud Cook, R-West Pike Run, is planning on keeping his offices open and the hours of operation as is, adding that he has no major events coming up that would need canceled or modified.
n Rep. Matthew Dowling, R-Uniontown, said his office in Uniontown will remain operational, but will be closed to all foot traffic beginning Friday. He said the office will continue to serve residents via phone at 724-438-6100 and online at RepDowling.com. He added that his satellite offices will be closed March 16-20, which is when they'll consider reopening for the week of March 23 as more information becomes available. Dowling's scheduled concealed carry seminar on March 14 has been canceled with the next scheduled in September.
n Sen. Pat Stefano, R-Bullskin Township, said the only thing he canceled was his annual Senator for a Day event on Friday, but has no other plans to cancel, close or modify his office hours.
n Rep. Ryan Warner, R-Perryopolis, said, as of Friday, his offices and schedule is still operating under normal hours while continuing to assess the situation, but doesn't foresee closing the offices as staff will still be able to communicate with constituents via e-mail and phone.
