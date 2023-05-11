Nobody knows if the French or the British fired the first shot at Jumonville Glen 269 years ago, but perhaps recently discovered artifacts may help shed some light on it.
“(I)n 1754, the 15-minute skirmish that occurred here (would) change the world,” said Brian Reedy, Chief of Interpretation and Site Manager of Fort Necessity National Battlefield in Farmington.
Reedy and others gathered Wednesday at Jumonville Glen in Hopwood to announce that artifacts discovered at the glen may help to answer who fired first, sparking the start of the French and Indian War.
About four weeks ago, a crew conducted survey work, metal detecting and used other methods to recover artifacts to analyze and further determine what happened during the skirmish.
“We did identify the site of the battle,” said Dr. William Griswold, National Parks Service Archaeologist. “Scientific analysis is going to continue on for the next year as we’ll try and pull apart the information on these ballistics to figure out who fired what.”
Such methods include portable X-ray fluorescence on musket balls, recorded survey grids with precise instruments at the site of the battle, and ballistics measurements.
Due to “bad actors” in the archaeological world, Griswold said he needed to be vague and could not reveal all that was found to prevent someone from creating a “dig-here” map and trying to excavate artifacts on their own.
Colleen Curry, Chief of Resource Management of the Western Pennsylvania National Parks, said her role in the project was to follow federal guidelines and make sure no adverse actions were made to the landscape. Curry also consulted with 10 Tribal Nations to be in compliance and to assist with the project.
“There were several dozen artifacts (found), and we have to identify them and see if they are of the period,” Curry said, adding that after the artifacts are analyzed, they’ll become a part of the museum collection at Fort Necessity and will eventually be available for research and exhibit purposes.
Griswold said between 20 and 25 participants worked at Jumonville Glen each day. Ten were volunteers with the American Veteran Archaeology Recovery (AVAR), a nonprofit that gives veterans a chance to participate in field archaeology.
AVAR CEO Dr. Stephen Humphreys said when he came to the site, he saw volunteers with a new sense of purpose.
“You can see it in their eyes, you can see the pride,” Humphreys said. “They’re proud of what they revealed about their nation’s history.”
“It’s a site that’s often time overlooked, not really thought about, but it truly was a world-changing event that happened on May 28, 1754,” Reedy said.
Before he would become the nation’s first president, Lt. Col. George Washington was sent by Virginia’s lieutenant governor to meet with American Indian allies. Those allies led him to a secluded area where French soldiers, sent to spy on the British as they were constructing a military road, were spotted.
From Fort Necessity, Washington and 40 troops marched to Jumonville Glen to find the French soldiers. A skirmish ensued, ending with 21 French soldiers surrendering to Washington, who shortly thereafter began construction of what would become known as Fort Necessity — the place of Washington’s only military surrender.
The French and Indian War was one fought across multiple continents, with more than 1 million casualties.
“When it’s over, Britain is the winner, but at a great cost. They discover that an empire takes money to maintain,” Reedy said.
They taxed the colonies, which led to the American Revolution, where the U.S. gained its independence.
“As I said, 15 minutes that changed the world was right here, 269 years ago,” Reedy said.
