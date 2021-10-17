Since 2014, the Herald-Standard has been delivering one pink Sunday newspaper in October to show support for breast cancer awareness.
Today, we again highlight the importance of research and recognize and remember those whose lives have been affected by breast cancer.
According to the CDC, each year in the United States, more than 254,000 women and 2,300 men are diagnosed with breast cancer. About 42,000 women and 500 men die from the disease.
To aid in the fight against breast cancer, we will contribute a portion of today’s sales to the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital Charity Care Fund.
We aren’t alone in our fight as many advertisers and business partners have joined to help make this edition possible.
A special thank you to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for sponsoring today’s pink paper.
“For seven years now, the Herald-Standard has brought awareness to the fight against breast cancer, and to the Komen Foundation and Uniontown Hospital Fund through our pink paper,” said Michael B. Scott, publisher of the Herald-Standard and the Greene County Messenger. “We realize that this is but a drop in the bucket when it comes to these entities, but with everyone’s help, the drops add up. These efforts are what we expect of ourselves as your local community newspaper.”
We also extend thanks to the men and women working hard every day in our communities providing treatment, comfort and care to those fighting.
We hope that our actions today continue to bring attention to this disease and help with the efforts to find a cure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.