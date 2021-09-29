Willow Grove Road in Nicholson Township will be closed from Monday, Oct. 4 until Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The state Department of Transportation said the closure will be located between Jacobs Creek and Konicki roads, and will be in place to allow crews to perform structure borings needed for the design and future replacement of the current bridge.
The closure will be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
