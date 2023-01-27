Tree falls at Marshall Elementary

Submitted photo

A tree fell on part of the breezeway at Marshall Elementary School in the Laurel Highlands School District on Wednesday morning following strong winds in the Uniontown area. The students were evacuated because of another tree falling on power lines, causing the school to lose power. No students were outside at the time and no injuries were reported.

 Submitted photo

Two large trees outside of Marshall Elementary School in North Union Township were blown over Wednesday morning, knocking out electricity to the school and halting classes for the day.

