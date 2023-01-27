Two large trees outside of Marshall Elementary School in North Union Township were blown over Wednesday morning, knocking out electricity to the school and halting classes for the day.
Laurel Highlands District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Wallace said a tree located on a property near the school fell on power lines at about 11 a.m.
Students were evacuated to the high school after the generator kicked on and was emitting exhaust that was initially suspected to be smoke from a fire.
Around the same time the first tree hit the power line, Wallace said a 20- to- 30-foot pine tree on the school’s property fell and hit the breezeway attached to the school.
“It did not fall on the school,” Wallace said, adding that the majority of the tree is on the ground. “Nobody was out there, and no children were in danger.”
Wallace said he doesn’t believe the breezeway sustained any damage, but said the district contacted a professional tree service to remove the tree.
Power to the building was restored and students returned to class on Thursday.
