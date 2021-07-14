A $130,419 jackpot will be split between two Lottery winners in Fayette and Westmoreland counties.
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced that a July 12 drawing for the Treasure Hunt tickets produced the numbers 1-6-7-13-20 as well as two winning tickets that matched all five numbers.
According to the Lottery, the winning tickets were sold by Sunoco A Plus Mini Market, 55 Morgantown St., Uniontown, and the New Kensington BP.
Each winning ticket will receive $65,209.50, minus applicable withholdings.
The Lottery added that more than 41,900 other Treasure Hunt tickets won prizes in the drawing and that players should check every ticket, every time.
The prizes must be claimed, and the tickets validated before winners can be identified.
Treasure Hunt winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.
Winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.