Two winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Tuesday drawing, including one sold in Fayette County, will split a jackpot prize of $122,525.
The second ticket was sold in Delaware County.
Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win individual prizes of $61,262.50, less applicable withholdings. The Fayette County winner was sold at Chalk Hill Market, 2931 East National Pike in Chalk Hill.
Treasure Hunt is $1 per ticket, and players select five numbers between 1 and 30. All five numbers must match to win the jackpot, but players also win prizes for matching two, three or four numbers. Chances of winning the jackpot prize are 1-in-142,506.
