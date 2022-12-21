Shoveling snow

Winter arrives Wednesday, and with it snow and the chore that comes with it: shoveling.

When winter officially lands on our doorsteps Wednesday at 4:48 p.m., its arrival will be muted, with a daytime high temperature of 42 degrees. That’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.