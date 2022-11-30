Four-year-old Zane Webber is proof that wishes come true.
Zane, of Rices Landing, Greene County, recently received a brand new playhouse through Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
Zane enjoyed the playhouse with his family for the first time on his wish day, Nov. 3.
His mother, Marcia Webber, was happy — and deeply moved — to see her son’s excitement about the playhouse.
“He really loves his house. He spent so much time stuck in the hospital and for so long he wasn’t interested in anything, so for him to have something that is a safe, happy place for him to heal and to have something new and neat and special is so good for him,” said Webber.
Zane was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, a cancer that attacks the blood and bone marrow and impacts white blood cells, on Jan. 24.
Since then, Zane has undergone 10 months of treatment, including chemotherapy, and has battled a fungal infection that forced him to undergo open heart surgery on April 16.
As a result of complications, Zane spent most of a six-month stretch hospitalized at WVU Medicine Children’s in Morgantown. He also is undergoing physical therapy to improve his balance, which was impacted by his illness.
Zane loves to play outdoors, and his wish was for a play space. The backyard playhouse - customized to look like his family’s home - includes a loft, a porch swing, and a custom wooden lawn chair with his name engraved on it.
A team of Make-A-Wish volunteers set up the playhouse next to a swing set that was donated by Roc Solid Foundation.
One of the highlights for Webber was watching Zane climb up into the loft for the first time.
“He’d been so nervous about using his legs and regaining strength, but he hasn’t hesitated about climbing into the loft. He’s been able to play in it quite a bit, especially during that recent stretch when it was sunny and warm out,” said Webber. “He wants to be mobile, he wants to do things again.”
Zane now keeps a pillow, blanket and stuffed chair in the loft.
Zane also was excited about the kitchen set his parents moved into the playhouse.
“He wants to cook for us. He said, ‘I’m going to make us eggs and smoothies and tater tots,’” Webber said, laughing.
The Make-A-Wish Foundation is a non-profit that grants wishes to children who are seriously ill or facing a life-threatening illness.
Typically, a medical team recommends a child to Make-A-Wish. Zane’s social worker at WVU Medicine referred him to the local chapter.
Dana Antkowiak, senior manager of marketing and communications, was part of the team that made Zane’s wish happen. According to Antkowiak, granting wishes plays an important role in a child’s treatment plan.
“A huge misconception that we’re always trying to dispel is that Make-A-Wish is for dying children. That is not true,” said Antkowiak. “We view a wish as part of the treatment plan. If we can give children the hope to look forward to tomorrow and give them some control when so much is out of their control, it’s such an important piece of that treatment plan. It replaces fear with confidence. It’s an amazing thing to see and a real testament to what a wish can accomplish.”
Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is looking for volunteers to help grant wishes. One of the most active Make-A-Wish chapters in the country, it serves 57 counties in Pennsylvania and all of West Virginia.
To become a wish volunteer, individuals must be at least 21 years of age, pass a criminal background check and attend a training session.
“Our volunteers are so important. We are definitely in search of volunteers. If COVID taught us anything it was that our wishes needed to continue,” said Antkowiak.
Volunteers can meet with families remotely or in-person.
Zane’s is now in the maintenance stage of treatment. Webber said Zane takes oral chemotherapy nightly, and his visits to the hospital the clinic have been reduced from three times a week to once a month.
“He’s actually doing great. His treatment’s going well. He’s been feeling really good, feeling so much more like himself,” said Webber.
Webber said her family is grateful for Zane’s playhouse and the joy it has brought him.
“Zane has said the cutest things like, ‘This is just what I wanted,’ and ‘It’s just like our big house!’” said Webber. “It has certainly encouraged him to be moving around more. Zane has been so happy about his house. We owe big thank you to Make-A-Wish.”
For information on Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia, visit https://wish.org/greaterpawv.
