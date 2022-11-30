Uniontown, PA (15401)

Today

Cloudy and damp with rain in the morning...then becoming partly cloudy. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.