Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered all Pennsylvania state flags to be lowered to half-staff on commonwealth and public buildings following the death of retired state lawmaker Peter J. Daley.
Daley, 71, who served as the Democratic state representative for the Mon Valley in Washington and Fayette counties for 34 years before retiring in 2016, died Wednesday following complications from recent heart surgery.
Wolf announced Friday that state flags will fly at half-staff until sunset following Daley’s funeral, which has not yet been announced.
