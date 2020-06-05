Gov. Tom Wolf laid out a plan Thursday for police training and accountability, prompting a swift response from a state troopers’ association condemning the killing of George Floyd and questioning a photograph of Wolf in front of a “Blue Lives Murder” sign.
“What happened to George Floyd was horrific and wrong. There isn’t a single state trooper who disagrees,” said a statement from Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy. “But what Gov. Wolf is saying today is the Pennsylvania State Police, and all law enforcement in our commonwealth, are no better than those charged with Mr. Floyd’s death.”
Floyd was killed in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 25 as former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for more than 8 minutes. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and other charges and three former officers who stood by in the killing were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. The death was caught on video, which was widely circulated and spurred a number of protests – both peaceful and violent – across the country, including a protest that turned violent in Pittsburgh and a peaceful protest in Uniontown.
State Police and municipal law enforcement agencies responded to multiple protests this week. Many officers were injured in the Pittsburgh protests, and several were hospitalized.
Kennedy said troopers recognize the constitutional right to protest peacefully in a letter addressed to Wolf. The letter said state police have responded to both peaceful and violent protests with professionalism and patience, and the association is proud of the troopers’ conduct.
Kennedy also questioned Wolf’s involvement in a protest in Harrisburg where he was photographed in front of a person holding a sign that said “Blue Lives Murder.” The letter said it was unlikely Wolf knew he was photographed with the sign at the time, but asked why he did not issue a statement after it was circulated.
“Because of this, the indelible image of you as the Governor of the Commonwealth is inexorably tied to the assertion that the 5,000 men and women of PSP under your command are murderers,” the letter said. “...Continued silence on your part is unacceptable to our membership who have for these many months done nothing but expose themselves to danger to protect the citizens of Pennsylvania at your direction.”
Wolf’s plan includes creating commissions and subcommittees, reviewing law enforcement training and education, enhancing mental health initiatives for law enforcement and supporting legislative reforms.
“Today, I am taking steps to address concerns about community relations with law enforcement as well as strengthen accountability of our agencies,” he said in a press release. “This effort will commence immediately.”
The plan involves creation of a Deputy Inspector General within the Pennsylvania Office of State Inspector General focused on fraud and waste prevention in law enforcement agencies, creating a subcommittee to review allegations of officer misconduct, creating a Racial and Ethnic Disparities Subcommittee, providing technical assistance from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency, and reviewing training and education of officers at law enforcement academies including use of force standards. It also includes enhancing mental health initiatives for law enforcement, including reducing stigmas for getting help.
Wolf also said he would support legislative reforms including improved access to police videos, an oversight board for officer training and continued education, assigning a special prosecutor in deadly force cases, law enforcement hiring reform and post-traumatic stress disorder evaluation for officers.
Kennedy’s statement concludes, “So, here is a message to the people of Pennsylvania: Troopers go to work every day knowing they may not return to their loved ones. This is a sacrifice we accept because we have sworn an oath to uphold the laws of the commonwealth and the United States, without any consideration of class, color, creed or condition. We live by this oath and are dedicated to protecting you, our fellow citizens, and the rule of the law. And that will never change.”
