A woman was charged for allegedly causing an explosion in her Brownsville apartment building March 27 in a reported suicide attempt.
Deborah June Lohr, 55, of 434 Clover St. was taken to Highlands Hospital for a mental health evaluation, and charged by Brownsville Police with arson, criminal mischief, and 33 counts of risking catastrophe for allegedly putting tenants, police officers and firefighters in danger.
The apartment building fire was extinguished by South Brownsville Volunteer Fire Co. at about 9:20 p.m. after Brownsville, West Brownsville and Luzerne Township Police evacuated the building. Lohr allegedly broke the gas line in her apartment and lit a match, causing the wall to catch on fire.
Police were called to check on Lohr after she reportedly threatened suicide and locked herself in the apartment.
Brownsville Police Lt. John Brant and Officer Doug Brighton, Luzerne Township Police Chief Zachary Kodric and West Brownsville Police Officer Wilson responded on the scene. Officers knocked and shouted for her, and Lohr refused to answer, police said. They then heard a loud bang that rattled the apartment, smelled gas and saw smoke coming from the roof. Officers evacuated the tenants and called for the fire department. Wilson entered the apartment through the back and reported the gas line was broken and the wall was on fire, court paperwork alleged.
Wilson carried Lohr out the front door, and she was reportedly combative.
Lohr told Brownsville Police she broke the gas line in a suicide attempt, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police interviewed her sister, who told police Lohr said she would use gas to kill herself and that "other people would probably have to die," Brant wrote in court documents.
State police Fire Marshal Trooper Craig Soltis responded to the scene, and determined the fire was caused by arson.
Lohr has not yet been arraigned on her charges.
