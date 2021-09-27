Charges were filed against a Uniontown woman for allegedly breaking into two homes in Connellsville over the weekend.
Connellsville Police charged Lynnaesha R. Johnson, 24, with burglary, criminal trespass, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness before on-call Magisterial District Judge Nathan Henning.
The charges stem from an incident along S. 8th Street where police were dispatched for a call of someone needing their assistance at 3:14 a.m. Sunday.
Terri Frezzell reportedly told police Johnson broke into her apartment.
While they spoke with Frezzell, Johnson exited the apartment with blood on her from small lacerations on her arm, screaming that she needed help.
Police said another alleged victim, Cheryl Overly, told them Johnson broke in her home, too. Police detained Johnson and alleged she tried to kick out the windows of the police cruiser.
Frezzell told police she was sleeping when Johnson allegedly kicked open her door and entered her apartment; she tried to get Johnson to leave, but Johnson refused and started to knock numerous items over in the apartment and breaking things.
Frezzell was able to push Johnson out of the door and saw Johnson run across the street to Overly’s residence.
Overly told police she was watching television in her living room with her four grandchildren when Johnson allegedly kicked in the front door, causing glass to shatter inside and hit the four children.
After Overly called 911, Johnson took her phone and ran outside.
Johnson is currently lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000.
She’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Ronald Haggerty at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 6
