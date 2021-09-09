Charges have been filed against a McClellandtown woman who allegedly fled from a vehicle accident that injured another person.
Uniontown City Police charged Michelle Lynn Bannasch, 48, with accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not licensed and driving with a suspended license before Magisterial District Judge Michael Metros.
The charges stem from a two-vehicle collision at the Five Corners intersection at South Mount Vernon Avenue and Main Street in Uniontown at 2 p.m. Aug. 30.
One of the drivers of the vehicles, Emile Partridge, told police she was turning left onto South Mount Vernon Avenue when another vehicle made a turn from North Mount Vernon Avenue to West Main Street and struck her vehicle.
Partridge told police that the other driver exited her vehicle and fled the scene while holding a bag of some sort.
Partridge was transported to WVU Medicine Uniontown Hospital for treatment to her hands for burns and soreness from the collision.
On Sept. 2, police obtained surveillance video from Mount Vernon Towers that showed the accident along with the female fleeing the scene and then trying to enter Mount Vernon Towers.
The woman was identified as Bannasch and further investigation showed that she was operating the vehicle under a DUI suspension.
Police attempted to make contact with Bannasch, but were unsuccessful.
A summons was issued to Bannasch to report for her preliminary hearing scheduled before Metros at 2:45 p.m. Oct. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.