A Scottdale woman accused of fleeing from police for 90 minutes with her 6-month-old child in the car is scheduled to be arraigned on endangerment charges this morning in Fayette County.
Nichole Snyder, 31, was found to be sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle around 5:30 p.m. Saturday on Dawson Scottdale Road in Lower Tyrone Township, according to state police.
When troopers tried to make contact with her, she allegedly fled, with her child inside the car.
“Multiple attempts were made to stop Snyder without initiating a pursuit; however, she kept fleeing the area,” police wrote. “After a 1.5-hour-long effort to stop Snyder without pursuing, it was determined that she was a continued threat to herself, her child and the public at large.”
Police used tire deflation devices to slow her vehicle, and took Snyder into custody.
Neither she nor the child were injured, police said.
Snyder faces felony counts of fleeing or eluding police, recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor count of flight to avoid apprehension, and driving related summary offenses.
She is set to be arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Richard Kasunic II this morning, according to online docket information.
