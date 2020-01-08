A Chestnut Ridge woman is behind bars for allegedly leaving a dog and two cats in her former Daisytown apartment for about a month, causing them to starve to death.
Dominique Lynn Cronin, 22, is charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, both felonies, two counts of neglect of animals and one count of cruelty to animals.
An acquaintance contacted officials Sunday, reporting concern for the animals in a garage apartment on Whitehall Road. Police found a pit bull dog, Ayla, a ginger cat, Pika, and a gray cat, Leo, dead in the apartment. Piles of dog and cat feces were throughout the apartment. There were no signs of food or water left for the pets, according to state police.
A Washington County humane officer collected the bodies of the pets and a veterinarian completed necropsies, which confirmed they died from starvation and dehydration, police said.
Cronin was arraigned Wednesday afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Larry W. Hopkins, who set bail at $50,000 in her case. She remains in Washington County jail, unable to post bail.
(1) comment
She should starve to death in jail. But she won’t. She’ll have 3 meals a day. Smh. Such a shame. Cruel heartless coward
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.