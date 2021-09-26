A North Charleroi woman whose stolen car was found in North Union Township is facing charges after she alleged tried to stop police from having it towed.
State police said they were investigating a burglary in which they suspected Holly N. Kabiru’s stolen vehicle was used. The car, a Ford Focus, was located at the intersection of Whyle and Bailey avenues on Sept. 3.
Police suspected there were items inside the vehicle that may have been stolen during the burglary and wanted to have the car and its contents processed for evidence. To do that, they intended to have the car towed to an impound lot.
Kabiru, 30, was notified her vehicle was located and came to the scene, where she allegedly told police to stop towing her car.
When the car was secured on the tow truck, Kabiru allegedly stood in front of the truck to prevent it from leaving.
Doing so created a risk for motorists driving on Whyle Avenue, the police and tow truck driver since it took place in the roadway, according to court paperwork.
After ignoring multiple commands to get out of the roadway or be arrested, Kabiru was taken into custody and charged with obstruction of administration of law, disorderly conduct and obstruction of highways
Her preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.
