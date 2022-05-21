A third person has been charged for allegedly assaulting a woman in an attempt to get her to sign over her car.
April Canzada Ingram, 32, of Uniontown was charged with robbery of a motor vehicle on Thursday.
Police said Ingram, Ashley Simpkins, 37, and Antoine DeVaughn Baker, 29, all of Uniontown, went to the Wilson Avenue home of Amber Vansickle on May 3. Ingram and Simpkins allegedly punched and kicked Vansickle, and police said one of the women hit her in the head with a pistol. Baker allegedly kicked her in the face when she was on the ground.
Police said Baker and the women forced Vansickle to sign a paper at gunpoint giving Baker and the women ownership of her car.
When police interviewed Ingram, she reportedly denied taking part in the assault.
Ingram is lodged in the Fayette County Prison with bail set at $15,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled before Magisterial District Judge Jason Cox on May 31.
Also lodged in the county prison are Baker with bail set at $40,000 and Simpkins with bail set at $10,000.
The preliminary hearings for Baker and Simpkins is scheduled for June 9 before Cox.
